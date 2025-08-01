/Ghislaine Maxwell quietly moved to minimum security Texas prison as lawyers seek Trump pardon - Here's what we know

Jeffrey Epstein's key associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, has reportedly been moved from her Florida prison to another institution in Texas quietly, according to a CNN report. This comes amid speculation over whether US President Donald Trump could grant her a pardon or not.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping Epstein. She used to help the convicted sex offender Epstein in recruiting, grooming and abusing young girls.

She was held at a federal prison in Tallahassee. But now, as per reports, she has been moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryon in southeast Texas, according to a source familiar and records from the Bureau of Prisons.

“We can confirm, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas,” BOP spokesperson Donald Murphy said in a statement to CNN.

Before moving her to Texas, Maxwell was temporarily placed at a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana. "Officials from Texas were expected to take custody of her shortly after the handoff," sources told the outlet.

Reportedly, the prison is dubbed "Club Fed" and houses non-violent female offenders convicted of white-collar crimes. Moreover, "Club Fed" is the lowest level federal security prison in the US, and has no perimeter fencing, according to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan's website.

The Trump administration has been under immense pressure for the US president's relationship with Epstein. Last week, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Jeffrey Epstein's key associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, should be awarded life imprisonment in place of the 20-year jail sentence she is already serving for abetting sexual crimes against minors.

When the president was asked about Maxwell and whether she would be pardoned, he said he hadn’t considered a pardon or commutation, although he didn’t rule it out. “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it, but I haven’t thought about it.” Pressed again, he declined to comment further, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.”