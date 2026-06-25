/Ghislaine Maxwell claims Epstein files revealed flaws in her conviction case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has alleged that recently released documents related to the sex offender have revealed evidence that suggests her rights were violated in the case that led to her imprisonment. In a new court filing, Maxwell said that her constitutional rights were violated during the investigation and prosecution. She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier sexually abuse teenage girls.

The former British socialite and girlfriend of Epstein claimed that the lawyers representing accusers acted as extensions of the government, influencing the case against her in ways that violated due process protections.

Bid to overturn 2021 conviction

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Maxwell was convicted in 2021 on charges related to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. She is now seeking a writ of habeas corpus, a legal mechanism used to challenge the lawfulness of detention.

In her petition, Maxwell has argued that the newly released records suggest that prosecutors failed to do “any real investigation of their own” and relied on outside parties, leading to “misrepresentations to judges and the jury resulting in an unsafe conviction.” Maxwell also alleged gaps in the testimonies of witnesses and government suppression of evidence.

Prosecutors reject Maxwell’s claims

Federal prosecutors strongly dispute her arguments. According to Attorney Jay Clayton in Manhattan, whose office handled Maxwell’s prosecution, he argued that most of her claims were submitted after the legal deadline. He said the remaining arguments relied on speculation, misrepresented facts or legal principles, and did not demonstrate that she was denied a fair trial.