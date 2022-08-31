Ghislaine Maxwell becomes 'bffs' with notorious double-murderer in jail

Convicted sex trafficker, alleged madame to the notorious financier Jeffery Epstein and now best friends with a murderer, former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is out to scandalise people.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year term for sex trafficking and recruiting young girls for Epstein to molest, has suddenly become fast friends with Narcy Novack, one of the most notorious female murderers in the United States.

65-year-old Novack is in jail for the double murder of her husband and 87-year-old mother-in-law.

Mirror reported that as per a source "Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated towards Narcy."

“Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don," and the friendship offers Maxwell some modicum of protection.

The source also said that "together, they (Novack and Maxwell) spend hours talking, laughing and joking."

As per a Jezebel report, apart from the "severely unflattering jumpsuit and crimes of the corrupt and formerly wealthy" given their ages and the wealth they come from "they were always destined to get on well."

If you're not familiar with the name Novack, let us fill you in. Narcy is the wife of Ben Novack Jr., the owner of Miami’s famed Fountainbleau hotel. After learning that her husband was having an affair with a porn star, in a fit of rage and scared that her husband will give the money to his mistress, Narcy devised a plan to murder both her husband and his elderly mother.

Ben was found murdered in a New York hotel room, his eyes gouged out, body bound, bludgeoned and suffocated to death. While the mother-in-law was found dead in her garage.

(With inputs from agencies)

