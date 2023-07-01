Germany’s ruling coalition splits down the middle over sale of fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Germany’s coalition government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is split down the middle on whether or not to allow the production of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for Saudi Arabia. Riyadh had reached a deal with British arms producer BAE Systems five years ago to acquire 48 such fighter jets. However, Berlin’s approval is also required since one-third of the components that go into manufacturing a jet are sourced from Germany.

The fighter jet deal was put on hold following Saudi’s increasing role in the Yemen war, where it first intervened in 2015. Efforts are being made to resuscitate the deal following the signing of a truce between Riyadh and Tehran, which could pave the way for the war in Yemen to come to an end. Germany’s ruling coalition divided Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his left Social Democrats (SPD) party and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are backing the Saudi arms deal. However, the Greens party is vehemently opposing the move, as reported by Reuters.

Germany imposed a blanket ban on arms sales to Saudi Arabia following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, as a result of a deal signed between the then-Chancellor Angela Merkel and the SPD party. Germany’s approach was considered way tougher than that taken by its allies like Britain, US and France.

Following Germany's announcement, the UK clarified that it won't follow Berlin's lead in banning arms sales to Riyadh. Rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia Arch rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran announced on March 10 to resume their diplomatic relations following a deal brokered by China. The deal, which came as a blow to USA's status by Beijing in the Middle East, is considered a prelude to de-escalation in the region and an end to the ongoing proxy war in Yemen.

West Asia, although being a very turbulent region, has a great natural ability to surprise people. Major powers have recently shown a stronger desire to actively tone down their rhetoric and disagreements and try to align their common interests through escalating rapprochement.