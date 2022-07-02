Germany to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Germany on Friday signed an agreement for return of hundreads of Benin bronzes back to what is now Nigeria. This is a biggest effort yet by a European country to return the looted artworks during colonial times.

The agreement was signed in Berlin by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Culture Minister Claudia Roth with their Nigeria counterparts. Germany announced last year that ut would begin returning the bronzes.

The first two artworks -- the head of a king and a plaque depicting three warriors -- were on Friday handed over to representatives from Nigeria.

"Today we have reason to celebrate, because we have reached a historic agreement -- the Benin bronzes are returning home," Baerbock said.

"These pieces are not only magnificent artefacts -- they are some of Africa's greatest treasures. But they are also telling a story of colonial violence," she said.

Thousands of Benin bronzes, metal plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin are now scattered around European museums after being looted by the British at the end of the 19th century.

Around 1100 of these artefacts are in about 20 German museums.

The biggest collection is held by the Ethnological Museum in Berlin, which has 440 -- considered the most important collection outside London's British Museum.

Negotiations are still ongoing as to which of the bronzes held by the Ethnological Museum will be returned to Nigeria, and which will remain in Berlin on loan.

Nigeria has been negotiating the return of Benin bronzes from several European countries and plans to build a museum in Benin City in southern Edo state, where it hopes to house them.

(With inputs from agencies)

