Germany to extend $1.4 billion to Holocaust survivors across the world in 2024

The organisation that handles claims on behalf of Jews who endured torture at that hands of the Nazis said on Thursday (June 15) that Germany has agreed to extend another monetary support of $1.4 billion overall for Holocaust survivors all over the globe for the year 2024.

The compensation was a result of negotiations with Germany's finance ministry and entails $888.9 million to provide housing care and supportive services for weak and the most vulnerable Holocaust survivors.

“Every year these negotiations become more and more critical as this last generation of Holocaust survivors age and their needs increase," Greg Schneider, the Claims Conference’s executive vice president told the Associated Press.

Increases of $175 million to symbolic payments of the Hardship Fund Supplemental program have also been achieved, impacting more than 128,000 Holocaust survivors globally, as per the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference.

"Being able to ensure direct payments to survivors in addition to the expansions to the social welfare services is essential in making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care of for as long as it is required, addressing each individual need,” Schneider added.

The Hardship Fund Supplemental payment was originally set to be a one-time payment, negotiated during the COVID-19 lockdowns and eventually resulted in three supplemental payments for eligible Holocaust survivors.

In 2023, Germany again agreed to offer the hardship payment, which was set to expire in December 2023, through 2027.

Also watch | Germany to buy Israeli missile defense system for $4.3 billion

The amount for each of the additional years was set at approximately $1,370 per person for 2024, $1,425 for 2025, $1,480 for 2026 and $1,534 for 2027, reported the Associated Press.