Australia set to impose national ban on Nazi symbols

Australia on Thursday announced that a national ban will be imposed on Nazi symbols as part of their attempt to crack down on far-right groups. Due to the ban on Nazi symbols, people held guilty of publicly displaying SS symbols or the swastika will be punished with up to a year in prison. The new laws, however, will not cover the Nazi salute. In many states, Nazi symbols have already been banned but the new rule means they won't be permitted anywhere, said the government. The step was taken in the wake of a resurgence in far-right activity. In March, a bunch of neo-Nazis participated in a rally in Melbourne which was hosted by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who is well-known for strongly opposing transgender rights and performed Nazi salutes on the Victorian Parliament's steps. Keen-Minshull denied having any connection to the group. The event led to a political backlash with increasing calls for more efforts to tackle displays of Nazi regalia.

"There is no place in Australia for symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust," said Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, announcing the new legislation.



"We will no longer allow people to profit from the display and sale of items which celebrate the Nazis," he further stated. “The ban includes the trade and public display of flags, armbands, T-shirts, insignia and the publication of symbols online promoting Nazi ideology,” said Dreyfus.

Public display of Nazi symbols for scientific and literary purposes allowed

Even after the ban, public display of the Nazi's SS symbols and swastika for educational, literary, academic, artistic, journalistic or scientific purposes will be permitted.



Similar bans were already announced by Victoria and Queensland earlier this year. The ban was drafted carefully to ensure that the display of the swastika for religious purposes is excluded, because of its spiritual significance.



Australia's Anti-Defamation Commission Chairman Dvir Abramovich described the move as a "profound moment that represents the culmination of a six-year personal campaign".



The recent appearance of neo-Nazis on the streets of Australia took Holocaust survivors "back to their darkest days", Abramovich said, while speaking to the BBC.