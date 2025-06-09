Amid the fear of attacks by Russia, Germany is planning to expand its network of bomb-proof Cold War-era bunkers and shelters to protect itself, as the country’s most senior civil protection officer warned of a possible attack in the next four years.

Talking to the newspaper, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Ralph Tiesler, head of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), said that Germany must face the reality of potential conflict, and it is not prepared for it.

“For a long time, there was a widespread belief in Germany that war was not a scenario for which we needed to prepare,” the official told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“That has changed. We are concerned about the risk of a major war of aggression in Europe,” he added.

How will Germany do it?

The official said that there is a need for a nationwide effort to identify and convert tunnels, underground stations, car parks, and cellars of public buildings into protective shelters. He said that the country needs to “quickly create space for 1 million people”.

Tiesler said his department will share a complete plan regarding it later this summer.

The official said that constraining new bunkers would be time-consuming, costly, and would not suffice. Hence, the government needs to assess the existing structures.

Why sudden urgency?

Since it invaded Ukraine, Russia has posed a danger to many neighbouring countries, like Germany.

Currently, only around 580 of Germany’s 2,000 Cold War-era bunkers and protective spaces remain operational, with most requiring multimillion-euro upgrades.

What else needs to be done?

Tiesler stressed his suggestion that there is a need to improve public information systems, including mobile apps and road signs, to direct people to nearby shelters.

He also said that Germany's warning sirens also need to be upgraded, and the country also needs better cybersecurity for existing alert apps.