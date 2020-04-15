Germany set to ease coronavirus restrictions

German chancellor Merkel on Wednesday began easing coronavirus related curbs while announcing that schools will be gradually reopened with focus on students who need to take exams.

Also Read: Finland's three-point plan helps to beat coronavirus

Shops up to 8,600 feet are allowed to reopen once they have "plans to maintain hygiene", the German chancellor announced, while asserting that "we have to proceed with extreme caution".

Two people gathering a place is still not allowed with ban on large public gathering till August 31 still in place.

"It is recommended that masks be used in public transport and while shopping," the German chancellor declared.

Germany had earlier shut schools and shops with millions working from home. The country has 132, 718 confirmed cases of the virus.

Germany has already plunged into a recession which is set to last until the middle of the year.

"Even if the first protective measures can be loosened somewhat (after April), growth will remain very muted and only revive bit by bit," the economy ministry said.

Germany had earlier announced a rescue package $1.2 trillion to restart the economy amid the coronavirus carnage which has devastated the economy which was already experiencing a slowdown since last year