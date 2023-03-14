Germany: Minor schoolgirls confess to stabbing 12-year-old to death, probe underway

In a case that has shocked the nation, two schoolgirls in Germany have admitted to killing a 12-year-old girl by stabbing her to death, reported AFP.

In the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in the town of Freudenberg, the victim, named Luise, disappeared on Saturday after leaving a friend's house.

The following day, Luise's body was discovered in a forested area close to her house.

"The child died as a result of numerous knife wounds and the resulting loss of blood," Koblenz prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told a press conference, adding that there was "no indication of a sexual offence".

Two girls, aged 12 and 13, have confessed to the murder, stated Florian Locker, chief of Koblenz police's homicide section, the AFP report said.

The two girls "made statements about the matter and in the end admitted the crime", Locker said.

Mannweiler further mentioned that the girls and Luise were acquainted.

He refrained from providing further information since the suspects are too young to be prosecuted for their crimes in Germany due to their age.

Luise was supposed to go from her friend's house to her own, but when she didn't return on Saturday night, her parents became worried.

Her disappearance led to a massive search operation that entailed dozens of police, a helicopter, drones, and sniffer dogs.

In Germany, 14 years old is considered the beginning of criminal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies)



