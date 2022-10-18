Germany: Cybersecurity chief dismissed following media reports of ties with Russia

Earlier today, Germany’s Interior Ministry indicated that the head of the country’s national cybersecurity agency, Arne Schoenbohm, has been sacked. This comes after media reports alleged that a member company of the group co-founded by Schoenbohm, was created by a former Russian intelligence agent.

A report by the Associated Press citing local media said, that the decision announced by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser of dismissing the head of the country’s President of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) was following the allegations made by Germany’s media which “damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality” of his management.

ALSO READ: Sweden refuses joint investigation team with Germany, Denmark to probe Nord Stream explosions

The German government had said over a week ago that they will investigate the reports comprehensively in light of these allegations. Meanwhile, the local media quoted Schoenbohm who has called for disciplinary proceedings to clear up the matter, on Monday. He added that he was unaware of “what the ministry has examined and what the concrete allegations against me look like.”

According to the report, nearly a decade ago, Schoenbohm had co-founded a cybersecurity group which brings together experts from public and private institutions. German media reported that one of its members was a company that was founded by a former Russian agent. However, the group said that they had removed the company last week.

ALSO READ: Rail network cables cut, traffic stalled in Germany; termed ‘malicious, targeted’ sabotage

Meanwhile, the interior ministry has also indicated that Faeser’s decision would not only be beneficial for the 1,500 employees of the agency but Schoenbohm himself, saying that they would now be able to work without any speculations about the personal issue, said the report.

Schoenbohm has been the head of the BSI since 2016 however, the ministry has not said who would take over after him. This comes amid growing concern about attacks against Germany’s critical infrastructure by Moscow given Berlin’s support for Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.