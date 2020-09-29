Germany: Cost of haircuts shoots up, children's haircuts most affected

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled economies all over the world, and has disrupted supply chains. With 1 million deaths caused by the virus worldwide, costs are sky-rocketing!

No industry has been spared - even grooming. Germany recently cut down its sales tax, but that brought no relief to people trying to get their hair cut in the country.

After the lockdown was lifted in the country, costs for haircuts in the country have spiked tremendously, especially for children. Men haircuts followed suit in terms of the price rise, and women haircuts were the least affected.

Germany’s Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday gave out the figures. According to the office, in August, the average price for a haircut rose by 6.3 per cent, even though VAT was lowered from 19 per cent to 16 per cent on July 1.

The cost rose by 9.4 per cent for children, 6.5 per cent for men, and 5.8 per cent for women.

"One reason is probably the implementation of strict hygiene requirements after the reopening," the Statistics Office said.

"For example, dry haircuts may not be offered”, they added.

In mid-March, Germany imposed a lockdown, and hairdressers reopened in May 2020. The cost of a haircut had increased by 5.4 per cent by May itself.