/Germany cancels six F126 frigates after delays, plans shift to smaller warships

Germany scrapped the order for six F126 frigates on Wednesday (June 24) after the order was delayed, according to the defence ministry. The report also indicated that the country intends to ​buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead of ‌rival ⁠warship builder TKMS.



Rheinmetall, a leading international systems supplier in the defence industry, was ​expected ⁠to finalise an agreement in the second quarter to take over the F126 frigate programme ​from Dutch shipbuilder Damen, CEO Armin Papperger said last month. The F126 frigates are designed to engage threats above ​and underwater.

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What do we know about F126 frigates?

The F126, also known as the Niedersachsen-class frigate (Fregatte 126), a planned German frigate class intended to replace the F123 Brandenburg-class frigates in the German Navy. These vessels are set to become the largest surface combat ships introduced into the German Navy since World War II. The lead ship, Niedersachsen, was initially scheduled to enter service in 2028, followed by Saarland, Bremen and Thüringen. However, delivery timelines have since been pushed back, with the first vessel now expected in 2032.



Germany expanded the program on 8 April 2024 by exercising an option to acquire an additional two frigates. A contract for these additional F126 frigates was signed on 19 June 2024. Before 1 January 2021, the project was known as MKS 180 or Multi-Purpose Combat Ship 180 (Mehrzweckkampfschiff 180), with 180 indicating the class’s planned complement.