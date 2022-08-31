Germany better prepared for gas outage through Nord Stream 1: Regulator

Germany's network regulator Klaus Mueller said on Wednesday (August 31) that the country is now better prepared for disruptions in gas supply through Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Mueller said that Germany's gas storage was now nearly 85 per cent filled. He opined that the country will be able to cope with the three-day gas flow stop via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline if Russia resumes deliveries at the past weeks' level from Saturday.

"I assume that we will be able to cope with it," Klaus Mueller told Reuters TV in an interview. "I trust that Russia will return to at least 20% from Saturday, but no one can really say."

He said that thanks to the warm summer weather, there was currently no cause for concern. However, he noted that future worries would be linked to what happens after Saturday.

Russia has been leveraging its position as a major gas supplier to Europe to gain an upper political hand especially in the situation post Ukraine conflict.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has stopped gas supply through Nord Stream 1 citing maintenance work

The energy giant has said that the supply has been suspended of a single pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.

The company said in a brief statement, "Supplies via Nord Stream completely stopped as preventative work begins today at a gas compressor unit."

(With inputs from agencies)

