Germany: At least three killed after train hits vehicle at rail crossing near Hannover

At least three people were killed in northern Germany, early Sunday (April 23) after a train “at full speed” hit a car at the rail crossing near Hannover, said the police, reported the Associated Press. The local media reports said that there was a large contingent of emergency services personnel was present at the site and that the incident occurred around 4:50 am (local time).

The Neue Presse reported that the accident took place at a level crossing north of Neustadt am Rübenberg near the A6 autobahn, outside the German city of Hannover. Additionally, a spokeswoman for the local police describing the incident told the reporters that a regional train hit the car “at full speed” after the vehicle in question drove over the track.

One of the 42 passengers and rail workers on board at the time was slightly injured. The vehicle was said to be driven by a 22-year-old and women aged 21 and 22 were the other two occupants of the car. The police spokeswoman also said that the barrier was down at the time of the accident and did not span the entire road.

Meanwhile, the German rail operator, Deutsche Bahn (DB) said that the rail line between Hannover and Nienburg would remain closed for a few hours while all high-speed ICE trains between Oldenburg and Hannover were cancelled, reported Deutsche Welle (DW).

Other services affected include delays for intercity trains between Hannover and Emden as they were being diverted, said DB. This also comes days after rail workers across Germany went on a strike demanding a 12 per cent rise in pay to keep up with the high inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)





