German state Baden-Württemberg bans burqa in schools

The South-west state of Germany Baden-Württemberg's government has decided to ban full-face Islamic veils in schools as intense debate continues over a nationwide law.

German lawmakers across party lines agree that the niqab and the burqa are out of place at educational institutes. Some, however, fear that a ban could negatively affect integration into German society.

In February this year, a court in Germany had ruled against an attempt by authorities in Hamburg to forbid a 16-year-old schoolgirl from wearing a niqab during lessons.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, had fuelled debate in Germany over whether schools should allow the niqab, a facial veil worn by Muslims which leaves only the wearer's eyes visible.



The state parliament in neighbouring Schleswig-Holstein failed to pass a ban on full-face veils in its universities and colleges after the Green Party voted against it.

It has called for a complete burqa ban similar to that in France, but a report by the German government found such a prohibition to be unconstitutional in 2012.

Religious clothing has been banned in French schools since 2004, including headscarves.

France, Belgium and Bulgaria have already implemented universal prohibitions, while partial bans have been introduced the Netherlands and a handful of regions in Europe.

Burqas cover the whole body, covering the wearer's eyes behind a sort of lattice. Niqabs are for the face, but do not cover the eyes.

