German poll: Social Democrats seen racing ahead, setback for Merkel

Centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were seen extending their lead over German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a poll published on Monday. Such a situation will increase chance of a left-leaning government coming into power in general elections next month.

The Insa poll for Bild TV showed support for the SPD and their chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz jump by 2 percentage points to 25%, the highest reading in the survey in four years.

Merkel's conservatives and Armin Laschet, their top candidate lost 3 points and reached a record low at 20 per cent.

The ecologist Greens stood at 16.5%, the business-friendly FDP at 13.5%, the far-right AfD at 11% and far-left Die Linke at 7%.

Insa head Hermann Binkert said Laschet could currently only become chancellor with a three-way 'Jamaica coalition' consisting of the black conservatives, the Greens and the yellow FDP.

"Olaf Scholz would have four options in which to lead the government," Binkert added. This included a so-called "traffic light" coalition with the Greens and the FDP and a more left-leaning coalition with the Greens and Die Linke.

Another possibility would be an SPD-led coalition government supported by the Greens and conservatives, or an SPD-led coalition supported by the conservatives and the FPD.

The conservatives rallied behind Laschet, promising to go on the offensive after he struggled to revive their campaign in a televised debate with rivals.

(With inputs from agencies)