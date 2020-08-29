German police stops mass protest against coronavirus curbs in Berlin

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Europe, German police on Saturday broke up a mass demonstration against pandemic restrictions held in capital Berlin.

Watch:

"The minimum distancing is not being respected by most (of the demonstrators) despite repeated requests," the police said. "There is no other option than to break up the gathering."

Reports said there were at least 3,000 officers posted to contain the 18,000 people even as Chancellor Merkel urged citizens to guard against the virus.

"This is a serious matter, as serious as it's ever been, and you need to carry on taking it seriously," the German chancellor said. However, protesters with signs: "stop the corona lies" and "Merkel must go" took to the streets in Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik had earlier said demonstrators will be cleared "very quickly" if they did not adhere to virus safety rules.

"We will not be able or willing to watch tens of thousands assemble and create infection risks," the police chief said.

In Paris, protesters chanted "no to the health dictatorship" and "let our children breathe" as anti-mask activists held a rally. Demonstrations occurred in London as well in Trafalgar Square with protesters carrying banners "fake News," or "masks are muzzles".

Meanwhile, German chancellor Merkel said that the virus will be "more challenging" in the coming winter and autumn months.

"We will have to live with this virus for a long time to come. It is still serious. Please continue to take it seriously," Merkel told the nation.