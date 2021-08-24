German police probe attempted murder after poisoning attack at university

German police are probing an attempted murder after member of university showed symptoms of poisoning.

Darmstadt's Chief Prosecutor Robert Hartmann said that investigation was based on the fact that a substance was found in several foods which can be harmful and even lethal."

He said that authorities knew which substance was administered but the name couldn't be disclosed in order to not hamper the investigation.

A sign posted on a glass door on the university campus warned "all members of Darmstadt Technical University" that "drinks and water containers" at the Materials and Earth Sciences department had been "tampered with."

"As a precautionary measure we advise against the consumption of food and drinks left on university grounds in the coming days," the warning sign read.

According to local media, some of the seven people affected suffered from "serious poisoning" on Monday afternoon (August 23) which led to discomfort and discolourations of fingers and feet.

A 30-year-old student assistant was doing "much better" on Tuesday after his life was in danger a day earlier, according to "Hessenschau."

