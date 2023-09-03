German MP blasts ‘Kamikaze’ leadership over ‘failed’ Russian sanctions

A German lawmaker has lashed out at her government for imposing sanctions on Russia that were now “jeopardising” their own economy.

Sevim Dagdelen, a German MP from the Left Party (Die Linke), recently penned an op-ed for the Berliner Zeitung, in which she came down heavily on the German government for taking actions against Russia that were now “backfiring.”

“In order to ruin Russia, it was hoped that the punitive measures that violate international law will have a long-lasting effect. But the reality is different. Even the Russian auto industry is recovering. Chinese companies are stepping in for the German manufacturers who leave Russia,” Dagdelen wrote in her op-ed.

She also claimed that sanctions were actually strengthening Russia while stagnation looms over the German economy.

“Contrary to what was hoped, Russia has not been ruined. The consequences of the sanctions are evident, but on our side. While Germany’s economy collapsed by 0.3% in the last quarter and stagnation is also threatening the Eurozone, Russia is now forecast to grow by 2.5% this year. As is often the case, a merciless idealism characteristic of the German ruling party obscures the view of reality,” She wrote.

‘German govt acting like Kamikaze pilot’

While launching a scathing attack on the German government, the lawmaker then goes on to draw a parallel between Kamikaze pilots and the German leadership. Kamikaze pilots would crash their planes into major enemy military installations to inflict losses on the other side, but which would also kill them instantly.

“The federal government acts here like a kamikaze pilot, replacing politics with dubious morality and is happy about a friendly nod from Washington,” she stated, noting that double-digit inflation in Germany is the product of sanctions, as well as the “ever increasing military support for Ukraine.”

Russian economy still afloat

Western sanctions are undeniably exacerbating challenges for the Russian economy, particularly through targeting Russia's income from oil and gas exports. Nevertheless, the Kremlin has various strategies at its disposal to sustain its military-focused economy, as reported by the Financial Times

One feasible approach might include increasing withdrawals from Russia's National Welfare Fund, essentially a reserve of readily available assets such as gold and Chinese renminbi intended for emergency situations. Additionally, the government could opt to expand domestic bond issuance to generate much-needed funds.

Watch: Russian grain belt struggles with acute fuel deficit

To address issues like capital flight and the devaluation of the ruble, there are further options to consider. This might involve imposing capital controls and mandating that exporters convert their foreign earnings into Russian currency.

Furthermore, the government might choose to raise taxes or reduce non-military government expenditures, or even pursue a combination of these measures.