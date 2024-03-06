German man gets 217 Covid vaccinations in less than three years with no side effects; scientists say not ideal

In a bizarre case from Germany, a 62-year-old man was vaccinated more than 200 times against COVID-19 and suffered no side effects from the treatment. The man was given vaccine shots privately within the duration of 29 months, which is against the medical advice of doctors.

This unique medical case is documented in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The case was taken up further by the researchers at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg when they came across it through newspaper articles. The team of researchers at the university decided to study the curious case and called the man to undergo various tests in Erlangen.

The tests were led by Dr Kilian Schober, from the university’s microbiology department. For the tests, the German provided a fresh sample of his blood and saliva to the team. The researchers also tested some frozen samples of his that had been stored in recent years.

Even after 200 jabs, no side effects were detected

The 62-year-old German man (whose name is not revealed yet), took a total of 217 vaccine shots as protection against the deadly Covid-19. Even after hyper-vaccination, the man was not detected with any side effects, or, as Dr Schober said, without any traces of the COVID-19 virus.

The team took the blood samples of the man after he received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence.

Though COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause any infection to the body but can teach the body how to fight the disease, vaccines generally have messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA inside them, which helps the body cells replicate the genetic code from the virus.

The immune system then recognises the code and is able to fight off Covid-19, when encountered. But hyper-stimulating the immune system with repeated vaccinations might fatigue certain cells in the body, said Dr Schober. But no such sign or evidence of ill effect was found in the body of the 62-year-old.

Hyper-vaccination is not ideal

After the study, the researchers concluded that they do not “endorse hyper-vaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity."

And the results of their tests on the 62-year-old were insufficient for making far-reaching conclusions, let alone recommendations for the general public.

"Current research indicates that a three-dose vaccination, coupled with regular top-up vaccines for vulnerable groups, remains the favoured approach," they say on the university's website.

"There is no indication that more vaccines are required."

The COVID-19 vaccine can have side effects, and the most common one is a sore arm from the injection.