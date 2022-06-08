German foreign minister tests Covid positive during her visit to Pakistan

While on her Pakistan visit on Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tested positive for Covid 19, forcing her to cut short her trip and return to Germany.

Germany's ministry of foreign affairs confirmed her reports saying that "Annalena Baerbock had a positive screening test after lunch today" the News International reported.

After testing positive for the virus, the minister cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, the ministry said.

As per the official Twitter handle of the ministry, Baerbock regularly tests herself for the virus. It further said that she was tested negative for the virus in the morning, the News International reported.

German FM Annalena Baerbock reached Pakistan today, where she was welcomed by the Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and other senior officials.

The minister along with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also planted a sapling on the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baerbock's visit to Pakistan was scheduled for June 7 and 8 to hold a discussion on bilateral and global issues with her counterpart from Pakistan. This comes as a response to the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts, said the ministry.

The visit of the German foreign minister is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to further boost the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship, according to the statement.

This year both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The German Foreign Minister's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

[with inputs from agencies]

