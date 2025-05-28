German chancellor Merz promises to help Ukraine produce long-range missiles, Kremlin reacts

Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has said that Berlin will help Kyiv develop new long-range weapons that can hit targets in Russian territory.

“There will be no range restrictions, allowing Ukraine to fully defend itself, even against military targets outside its own territory,” Merz said, adding that the weapons could be produced “both in Ukraine and here in Germany.”

He made the remark at a joint press conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier this week, Merz said in a TV interview that Ukraine’s allies were no longer putting range restrictions on arms provided to Kyiv.

Merz said on Wednesday that defence ministers from both countries would sign a memorandum of understanding for the production of long-range weapons systems but he declined to provide technical details or name the manufacturers involved.

“We want to talk about production and we will not publicly discuss details,” he said when asked by reporters in Berlin if Germany would supply Kyiv with its Taurus missiles.

Merz took office recently and soon promised to bolster German support for Ukraine and said that there were “no longer” any range restrictions on weapons supplied by Kyiv’s Western allies.

The Taurus has a range of 500 km (310 miles) and could reach deeper into Russian territory than other far-range missiles.

Merz has emphasised that a decision on lifting range restrictions was taken by Western allies months ago.

Merz is sounding more assertive in support for Ukraine than his predecessor, Olaf Scholz.

During his press conference with Zelensky, Merz promised Ukraine continued support for as long as necessary, warning Moscow that its refusal to take part in further peace talks would have “real consequences”.

Kremlin slams Merz, says it’s a further provocation

Reacting to the announcement, the Kremlin has warned that any decision to end range restrictions on the missiles that Ukraine can use would be a quite dangerous change in policy that would harm efforts to reach a political deal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the decision by Merz was a further provocation of the war in Ukraine.

“This is a very dangerous trend, an irresponsible position that Germany is taking,” Peskov said.

The Ukraine war, which is now in its fourth year, has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Moscow controls roughly one-fifth of the country’s territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.