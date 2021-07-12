Georgia witnesses protests as scribe beaten up by anti-LGBT group dies

Demanding prime minister's resignation over the death of a journalist attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters, several thousand people protested in front of the Georgian parliament on Sunday evening.

According to the TV Pirveli channel, their cameraman Alexander Lashkarava was found dead in his home by his mother earlier on Sunday.

Several dozen journalists were attacked on last Monday by opponents of an LGBT march, which was scheduled to take place in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. Lashkarava was one of them.

Tbilisi March For Dignity organisers cancelled the event. They said authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees.

Along with blocking off the capital's main avenue, the march's opponents denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists. They also threw sticks and bottles at them.

According to colleague Miranda Baghaturia, Lashkarava was beaten by a mob of 20 people. There were bruises on his face and blood on the floor around him, as shown by local TV channels.

He sustained multiple injuries and had to undergo surgery but was later discharged from the hospital on Thursday, as per media reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zurabishvili have described his death as 'a tragedy'. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into Lashkarava's death.

