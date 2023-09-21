George R.R. Martin, other top authors sue OpenAI over copyrights issue

Prominent authors including George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones fame), John Grisham, George Saunders and Jodi Picoult among others have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, alleging that the company fed their novels into its "large language models" - violating the copyrights and engaging in 'systematic theft on a mass scale'.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday (September 19) by the Authors Guild on behalf of the writers. The lawsuit claims that ChatGPT generated accurate summaries of the author's books when prompted, indicating that their text is included in its database.

"ChatGPT and the LLMs underlying it seriously threaten the livelihood of the very authors — including plaintiffs here, as discussed specifically below — on whose works they were 'trained' without the authors' consent," the lawsuit alleges.

The suit cited growing concerns that authors could be replaced by systems like ChatGPT that "generate low-quality ebooks, impersonating authors and displacing human-authored books."

Speaking on the lawsuit, Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger released a statement saying, that authors "must have the ability to control if and how their works are used by generative AI" in order to "preserve our literature."

US opens discussion on AI regulation

The lawsuit against OpenAI comes days after Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader of the US Senate started discussions surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.

Top tech titans such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attended the closed-door discussion.

Tesla boss Musk who had co-founded OpenAI and is known for his critical views regarding AI, praised Schumer for the forum before stating that a 'referee' was needed to regulate the technology.

"It's important for us to have a referee," Musk told reporters, adding that a regulator would "ensure that companies take actions that are safe and in the interest of the general public".

Earlier this year, Musk and a group of AI experts had called for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems, citing potential risks to society.

After ChatGPT's announcement last year, it became one of the fastest-growing AI platforms. However, the initial euphoric appeal has quickly given way to aspersions that the AI platform might come after the livelihood of professionals across the spectrum.

Apart from the writers, source-code owners, visual artists and Hollywood scriptwriters have opened similar lawsuits against Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

(With inputs from agencies)