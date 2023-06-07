'Gender identity is real': Judge temporarily halts Florida law banning gender-affirming care for trans kids

In Florida, a federal judge has temporarily halted a portion of a recently enacted law that prohibits doctors from providing gender-affirming care to transgender children. Judge Robert Hinkle from the Federal District Court in Tallahassee made the ruling, allowing three transgender minors in the state to receive puberty blockers.

Hinkle as per an AFP report made this decision in response to a lawsuit filed by the parents of these individuals against state officials. The lawsuit claims that 56 per cent of transgender youth have reported previous suicide attempt (s), while 86 per cent reported they were still suicidal. Federal Judge Robert Hinkle's ruling on gender-affirming care in Florida Judge Hinkle emphasised the legitimacy of gender identity in his opinion, stating that "gender identity is real." He further pointed out that Florida's statute and regulations also prohibit these medically necessary treatments.

"Florida has adopted a statute and rules that prohibit these treatments even when medically appropriate."

However, Tuesday's ruling only applies to puberty blockers and does not impact other components of the law enacted by Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, last month. The law includes the prohibition of gender reassignment surgery for minors and the restriction on public funding for the treatment of gender dysphoria. What are puberty blockers? Puberty blockers, also known as hormone suppressors, are utilised in teens exploring gender transition to delay the onset of unwanted physical changes like puberty.

Advocates of gender-affirming care argue that these treatments are effective for individuals experiencing gender dysphoria, a condition where one's gender identity does not align with their biological sex, causing distress.

The condition is recognised by the American Psychiatric Association, and it is known to cause anxiety, depression and self-harm. Transgender Rights and the US The issue of transgender rights has increasingly become a contentious topic in US politics. As per AFP, around a dozen Republican-controlled states, have implemented limitations and regulations similar to Florida.

Democrats argue that these actions encroach upon fundamental rights and express concern over the restrictive measures being imposed.

As per a June 2022 report by Pew Research, roughly eight in ten adults in the nation acknowledge that trans people witness some kind of discrimination. A majority favour laws protecting transgender individuals from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces.

However, the same report shows that 60 per cent of people believe that a person's gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth. In 2021, this number stood at 56 per cent, four years earlier, in 2017, at 54 per cent.



