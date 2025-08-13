/Gemini 3.7 Flash is the fastest model on the market. Its price doubles on January 1

Google released Gemini 3.7 Flash on August 13, three weeks after Gemini 3.6 Flash. The benchmark movement in that gap is the largest of any recent iteration, and the pricing carries a detail most coverage has skipped: the number on the page expires.

What Changed In Three Weeks

On FrontierCode 1.1 Main, the model scores 43.6 per cent against 34.4 per cent for its predecessor. On DeepSWE v1.1 it reaches 65.3 per cent against 49.0 per cent. On AutomationBench, which measures agentic task completion, it moves from 17 per cent to 30.4 per cent.

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Artificial Analysis scores it 56 against 52 for Gemini 3.6 Flash, and ranks it first of 186 models measured on output speed, at 340.1 tokens per second.

A sixteen-point jump on DeepSWE and a near doubling on AutomationBench in three weeks is not the pace of a model generation. It is the pace of a post-training run, and it suggests Google is iterating on the same base far faster than its release numbering implies.

The Price And The Date

Google lists Gemini 3.7 Flash at $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens. Artificial Analysis puts the blended rate at $0.58 per million, half the $1.16 it recorded for Gemini 3.6 Flash.

Those are introductory rates. They run until December 31, 2026. On January 1, 2027, they become $1.50 and $7.50 — exactly double.

Google has published the increase in advance, which is more disclosure than the industry usually offers. But the practical effect is a model that is currently the cheapest fast frontier option available, on terms that end on a fixed date roughly four months out.

Why That Matters More Than It Sounds

Model pricing is not a retail decision. It is an input cost that gets built into other companies' products.

A startup pricing its own service on $0.58 per million tokens is pricing against a rate with an expiry date. Anything built between now and December that depends on those economics faces a doubling of its largest variable cost at the turn of the year, at which point the options are to raise prices, absorb the margin, or migrate to another model and re-run every evaluation that justified the original choice.

Switching costs in this market are real but not prohibitive, which is precisely the point of introductory pricing. It buys integration. By January, the work of embedding the model in a product is already sunk.

The Competitive Position

The launch lands in a market where price and speed have become the contested ground rather than raw capability.

OpenAI announced Ultrafast mode for GPT-5.6 Sol on the same day, running on Cerebras hardware at up to 750 output tokens per second — faster than Gemini 3.7 Flash on throughput, but in limited preview to selected customers and with no pricing published at all.

Moonshot's Kimi K3, released in late July with open weights, publishes rates of $3 per million uncached input tokens and $15 per million output, and can be self-hosted by anyone with the hardware to run a 2.8-trillion-parameter model.

Against that, Gemini 3.7 Flash's proposition is that it is fast, cheap and generally available today. Two of those three are guaranteed only until December 31.

What To Take From It

The benchmark gains are real and independently measured, and on speed the model is genuinely first among everything Artificial Analysis tracks.

The pricing is a commercial instrument rather than a description of what the model costs to run. Google is buying adoption during the window when adoption is cheapest to buy, and it has been unusually straightforward about when the window closes.