Gaza pediatrician loses 9 of 10 children as Israeli air strike destroys her home

Israel has ramped up its military offensive in Gaza in recent days. In one such attack near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, a doctor lost nine of her 10 children while she was on duty at a hospital.

Dr. Alaa al-Najjar's husband, who is also a doctor was wounded and is now in hospital intensive care with severe injuries. The pediatrician's only surviving child too got injured in the strike that hit her home, according to Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Friday night, al-Bursh said "This is the reality our medical staff in Gaza endure. Words fall short in describing the pain."

The dead children ranged in age from 7 months to 12 years old.

The bodies of eight children and several injured were recovered from the al-Najjar house near a petrol station in Khan Younis, according to Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency, reported BBC.

Israel says civilians were evacuated

Meanwhile, Israel’s military in a statement said it's air raids hit suspects operating from a structure next to its forces, and called the area of Khan Younis as a “dangerous war zone.”

The IDF also said it had evacuated civilians from the area before carrying out the strike.

"The Khan Younis area is a dangerous war zone. Before beginning operations there, the IDF evacuated civilians from this area for their own safety," the Israeli military said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it struck over 100 targets throughout Gaza over the past day.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, at least 74 people had been killed by the Israeli strikes over the 24 hour-period leading up to about midday on Saturday.