Amid the ceasefire talks in the Gaza war, it has been reported that the Palestinian militant group Hamas might not be able to return all the dead hostages. As per three Israeli sources, CNN reported that the Israeli government is aware that Hamas may not know the location of, or is unable to retrieve, the remains of some of the 28 remaining deceased hostages.



One of the sources said the assessments are based on Israeli intelligence reports, as well as messaging from Hamas and mediators in recurring rounds of negotiations. The reason for the difference in the two assessments was not clear, the outlet reported.

''In serious negotiations on Gaza'

The report came just a day after the US President Donald Trump said that his team is in "serious negotiations on Gaza". Marking the two years of Israel-Hamas war in the Strip, the American president said, "Our team is in Egypt now, another team just left too. In serious negotiations on Gaza, there's a possibility we can have peace in the Middle East."



"We have some natural conflict. natural business conflict there is nothing wrong. There will be something we will work together," the American president added. This came after Trump expressed his frustration at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being "so f***ing negative" about the same.

“I think there's a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East. It's something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately,” Trump said. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Israeli PM said that the war in Gaza will only end when all hostages are returned and Hamas has been disarmed.