Gaza blast injures more than 20 people

A blast in a residential area of Hamas-ruled Gaza strip injured more than 20 people, said Palestinian officials. The explosion took place inside home of a member of Gaza's armed groups.

"An explosion occurred in a house in Beit Hanoun this morning, resulting in a number of injuries," the interior ministry said.

An investigation had been launched into the cause of the blast but it is understood to be accidental. AFP cited medical sources who said that 20 people were injured and condition of 2 of them is serious.

Witnesses said several homes were damaged as a result of the explosion in the home of an "activist". Police cordoned off the area.

There was no immediate official explanation of the explosion, but the Israeli military said it was the result of militants "storing weapons in residential homes".

Houses "have been turned into warehouses for weapons... and missiles for terrorist organisations, and those who pay the price in the end are innocent civilians," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.

Islamist group Hamas seized control of Gaza from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in a near civil war in 2007.

Since then, Hamas has fought three devastating wars with Israel, which has maintained a crippling blockade on the territory of some two million people.