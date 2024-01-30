'Gas station heroin' comes into renewed focus after USFDA warning

A prescription drug commonly called "gas station heroin" is causing concern in the United States with the Foof and Drug Administration putting fresh focus on the issue. The drug named tianeptine is a synthetic drug approved in some countries for treatment of depression mimics opioids like fentanyl and has a potential to form habit. In the US, it is available easily in convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations or even online.

Reports have said that in addition to having risk of addiction, tianeptine may cause withdrawal symptoms and carries risk of overdose. It has been reported that the drug may also cause seizures, psychosis, kidney damage and may even lead to death.

Since 2022, USFDA has been vocal about urging consumers in the US to avoid the drug. However, it has been seen that the vendors continue to promote drug as dietary supplements.

This has happened in spite of FDA explicitly saying that tianeptine "does not meet the statutory definition of a dietary ingredient and is an unsafe food additive."

"These products may interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking. The agency is actively investigating adverse event reports in conjunction with local and state health departments," USFDA warned in its report.

The agency also said that Neptune Resouces, LLC had voluntarily agreed to recall Neptune Fix Elixir, Neptune Fix Extra Strength Elixir and Neptune's Fix tablets from consumer level.

"Consumers, distributors and retailers that have these products should either dispose of them or return them to place of purchase immediately," USFDA warned.

"FDA sent a letter on Jan. 11, 2024, to convenience store, gas station and other organizations urging retailers to stop selling Neptune’s Fix and any other tianeptine-containing products," the agency added.