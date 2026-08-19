/Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar overtakes Netanyahu’s Likud in latest Israel poll

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party has leapt ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud to become the largest political force in Israel, according to a recent poll conducted by KAN News. The poll conducted by the Kantar Institute on August 18 places Yashar at 24 seats, just ahead of Likud in second place with 23 seats, followed by Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad party in third with 14 seats.

The Democrats led by Yair Golan were polling at 10 seats; Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu were each projected to win nine. While Shas is consistently securing 7 seats across major polls. They are closely followed by the Arab-majority joint list Hadash-Ta'al, which captures 5 to 6 seats. Islamist Ra'am party and Bezalel Smotrich’s far-right Religious Zionism party are locked into place with a guaranteed 5 seats each.

The overall bloc projections put the opposition at 57 seats and Netanyahu's coalition at 52 seats, while the Arab parties are likely to retain a combined 11 seats, maintaining the broader political gridlock over the Knesset's majority of 61.

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Controversial Likud primaries

The poll comes just days after Likud members voted in their party's primaries to select candidates for the October 27 general election. The turnout reached 53 per cent, about 10 per centage higher than in the 2022 primaries, according to the party. In April, the Likud Central Committee approved a controversial measure that grants Netanyahu the authority to determine eight of the first 30 slots on the party list. He controls positions 3, 5, 9, 11, 15, 18, 26, and 29 on the slate and occupies the absolute No 1 spot as party leader. He will bypass the party's democratic voting process and handpick candidates to maintain absolute control.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen secured the top spot on Likud's Knesset slate, followed by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and coalition chairman Ofir Katz, respectively, from second to fifth.

When combined with the uncontested, pre-arranged deals for figures like Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Defence Minister Israel Katz, Netanyahu effectively controlled nearly a third of the party's realistic slate. These are premier spaces in the slate's safest positions on the electoral list, specifically slots 1 through 15, where a candidate is 100 per cent guaranteed to get elected to the Knesset.