/Gabbard accuses Obama of 'manufacturing intelligence', releases more Russia documents

After Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama’s administration of election fraud in 2016, and threatened action against them last week, the US Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday (July 23) declassified additional materials on the intelligence community's assessment of Russia's actions in the 2016 election.

Speaking at a press briefing at the White House, Gabbard said the report reveals "egregious weaponisation and politicisation of intelligence".

"The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment," Gabbard said.

“They knew it would promote this contrived narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Trump win, selling it to the American people as though it were true,” she added.

She also took to the micro-blogging site X and wrote Obama officials, "manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election."

The accusations have been slammed by Democrats who accuse Gabbard of misrepresenting the intelligence findings.

Obama's spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush speaking about the first set of materials said in a statement, "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction." The reference was being made regarding the turmoil in the Congress related to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein files.

Speaking further on Gabbards allegations, Rodenbush said nothing in the documents released last week "undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

While Democratic Senator Mark Warner said "It seems as though the Trump administration is willing to declassify anything and everything except the Epstein files."

The declassified report was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee dated 18 September 2020.