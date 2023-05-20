G7 Summit: India's PM Modi holds bilateral talks with leaders of South Korea, Vietnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meetings with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday (May 20).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, “PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep-rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors.” PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with @President_KR Yoon Suk Yeol. India and the Republic of Korea share a warm friendship and deep rooted cultural linkages. Today’s talks focused on ways to further cement this friendship in key developmental sectors. pic.twitter.com/pkU5qEVzO6 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023 × The prime minister also held talks with Vietnam's Pham Minh Chinh and discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendly relations, especially in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hiroshima. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence. pic.twitter.com/9bsdWS1MHO — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023 × "Propelling - ties to new levels. Wide-ranging talks between PM @narendramodi and PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

"Leaders discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, defence, building resilient supply chains, energy, science & technology, human resource development, culture & people to people ties," it stated.

PM Modi at G7 Summit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during which the two leaders discussed ways to grow India-Japan friendship across various sectors including trade, economy and culture.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi meets Japan's Kishida on sidelines of G7 in Hiroshima

The prime minister had stated, "I congratulate you on the successful presidency of G7. I also want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one."



"It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you has been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree," he added.



The Indian prime minister also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima and said that even today the world is frightened when they hear the name of 'Hiroshima'. "I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit," he stated.

WATCH | G7 leaders reach Hiroshima in Japan ahead of the official G7 Summit

He added that Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima will propagate the idea of non-violence. "It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.



Later in the day, PM Modi will participate in the G7 grouping's annual summit. The three-day summit will end on Sunday (May 21). Indian prime minister will also attend the Quad leaders' meeting to be held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.



The prime minister will also attend the working session of G7 and hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



This year, Japan is hosting the G7 Summit and India is attending as a guest country. G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.