G7 summit: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes PM Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the G7 summit on Monday.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. PM Modi is set to meet partner countries and discuss various issues including terrorism, energy and environment.

Also Read: US announces fresh G7 sanctions aimed at Russian defence sector

"I will be attending the G-7 Summit today in which we will discuss various important global issues," India's prime minister said ahead of leaving for Germany.

Watch | 'Bare-Chested Horseman': G7 leaders mock President Putin

PM Modi was given a "special Bavarian welcome" as he arrived in Munich on Sunday. The Indian prime minister was welcomed by the Indian community as they performed a traditional dance.

The Indian prime minister is attending the G7 summit at the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany after he was invited by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit.

(With inputs from Agency)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE