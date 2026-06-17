A brief hot-mic moment at the G7 summit has offered a rare glimpse into behind-the-scenes tensions between US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. As Macron greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit, microphones picked up part of their conversation, including a candid reference to Trump's role in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Hot mic catches Macron's 'difficult' confession

"Yesterday we had a difficult discussion with President Trump," Macron told Zelensky, according to footage recorded during the gathering. The remark comes at a time when Paris and Washington have disagreed on a range of issues, from trade tariffs and the conflict involving Iran to Trump's past comments about Greenland and his approach to the war in Ukraine.

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France becoming US-Ukraine's go-between?

During the conversation, Macron also asked Zelensky whether he had secured a one-on-one meeting with Trump. When the Ukrainian leader replied that he had not, Macron responded: "Okay, I will arrange that."

The brief interaction underscores the delicate diplomatic balancing act underway as European leaders seek to keep the United States engaged in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump-Zelensky relations remain tense

Relations between Trump and Zelensky have remained complicated since their dramatic Oval Office confrontation in February 2025. During that meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance had accused the Ukrainian leader of being disrespectful and pushed him to accept a negotiated settlement with Russia. Subsequently, the talks collapsed, and Zelensky had left the White House ahead of schedule.

The fallout briefly extended beyond diplomacy, with Washington temporarily suspending military aid and intelligence-sharing arrangements with Ukraine.

Although the two leaders have met several times since then, differences remain over how the war should end. Trump has repeatedly argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to reach a deal, while suggesting that Kyiv has been less willing to compromise. European governments, however, continue to insist that Moscow has shown little genuine interest in ending the conflict.

However, despite those disagreements, there were signs of improvement at this week's summit. Following talks with Zelensky, Trump described the meeting as "very good" and said the pair would meet again later in the day. He also said Russia "should make a deal" with Ukraine.