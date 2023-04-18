G7 countries issue stern warning to those aiding Russia in Ukraine war

The Group of seven wealthy countries (G7) issued a stern warning to the nations aiding Russia in the Ukraine war after the conclusion of their meeting in Japan’s Nagano prefecture, saying that they are committed to enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.

Though the discussion between foreign ministers of seven countries also found mention of Chinese and North Korean aggressiveness in Northeast Asia, the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to dominate the three-day talks.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the joint communique stated.

“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” the communique said, and would support “for as long as it takes” Ukraine as it defends itself.

The document or the communique acts as a template for global leaders to use at the G7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month. It also mentions Iran, Myanmar, nuclear proliferation and other “grave issues.”

Two crises were discussed in detail in the meeting. China's increasing threats to Taiwan—the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own—and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

G7 Meet: Focus on Russia-Ukraine war and its consequences for Asia

The G7 ministers from Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marked a crucial moment in the world's response to both crises, which are seen as challenges to the post-World War II rules-based international order.

The West has repeatedly raised concern about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, as it faces a defiant Ukrainian force.

Their efforts to make Russia accountable in global forums, like the UN Security Council, have been stymied by China and Moscow.

he G-7 ministers said that peace and stability between China and Taiwan is “an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community," and they called for "the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.”

Though increasingly isolated by the West, Russia has found support from China, Iran and Belarus. There have been reports that these countries have been supplying weapons to Moscow for their war against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)