G20 Summit: Japanese PM spoke with G20 leaders about Fukushima water release

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday (September 9) explained to G20 leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant to the sea during the G20 Summit in India's capital city New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Hikariko Ono, press secretary at Japan's foreign ministry, said, "Prime Minister Kishida explained that the data monitored since last month's (water) discharge has been made public in a prompt and highly transparent manner. And that no problem has arisen from a scientific standpoint."

Some countries have taken uncommon actions over discharge: Japan

Last month, Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. It faced harsh criticism from China which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

The Kishida government has said repeatedly the water release is safe. During Saturday's press conference, Ono, without naming any countries, said "Unfortunately, some countries have been taking uncommon actions such as suspending all imports of Japanese marine food products in response to the recent (water) discharge into the sea."

Referring to Kishida's remarks at the G20 summit, the foreign ministry press secretary said that Tokyo would continue to work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and provide explanations to the international community based on scientific evidence in good faith and a highly transparent manner.

China's stance on Fukushima release 'false': US

On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy called China's position on the Fukushima water release false and unfair. "I just view it as another way of the Communist Party of China putting falsities out there, trying to divide," McCarthy told reporters in Tokyo, adding he had no concern whatsoever about eating produce from Fukushima.

Earlier, Japanese PM Kishida said he explained Tokyo's position on the matter to Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a brief talk on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Indonesia on Thursday. However, Kishida declined to say how Li had responded.

