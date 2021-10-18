Fukushima wastewater release can’t be delayed, says Japan PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that the proposed mass disposal of wastewater from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean cannot be delayed, despite concerns raised by local residents.

Speaking at his first visit to the facility since taking office, Kishida said his government would work to reassure residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal plan.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami. Around 1.25 million tonnes of water have accumulated in tanks at the nuclear plant.

Japan's government argues that the release is safe because the water is processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also endorsed the release, which it says is similar to the disposal of wastewater at nuclear plants elsewhere in the world.

“I felt strongly that the water issue is a crucial one that should not be pushed back,” Kishida told reporters after the tour.

In April, the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings announced plans to start releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean in the spring of 2023 over the span of decades.

The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbours, including China and South Korea.

Kishida said the government will do its utmost to address concerns the water disposal will hurt local fishing and other industries.

“We will provide explanation about the safety (of the disposal) from a scientific viewpoint and transparency in order to dispel various concerns,” Kishida said.

Japan has requested assistance by the IAEA to ensure the discharge meets global safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies)