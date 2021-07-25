Fuel shortage triggers flight delays at Nevada airport in US

In what could lead to the cancellation of cargo and passenger fights, the airport catering to the second largest metro area of Nevada state in the United States has been facing an acute shortage of jet fuel.

It can result in potential restriction of the flow of tourists and essential goods into the northern part of the state.

In a statement late on Saturday, the political leaders of the state pledged to minimise disruption at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. They also said that they will ensure the aerial fight against Western wildfires isn't hampered.

The passengers have been advised to check with their airline for any delays in order to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

The airport, which is the nearest passenger terminal to Lake Tahoe, also serves Reno, a popular gambling destination.

Gov Steve Sisolak, Sens Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and US Rep Mark Amodei wrote, "To be clear, further failure to secure adequate fuel supplies is unacceptable."

Across the West region in the US, airport officials have been voicing concerns about jet fuel shortages. They have also raised concern of its effect on what is shaping up to be a very busy wildfire season.

The demand for the jet fuel declined sharply and supply chains atrophied during the coronavirus pandemic. As the economy picks up, they are yet to bounce back in the West.

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority spokeswoman Stacey Sunday, said the Reno airport's shortage is caused by a confluence of factors, including a scarcity of tanker truck drivers and high demand from passenger airlines and firefighting aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies)