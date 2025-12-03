/Frustration mounts in Indonesia and Sri Lanka amid aid workers face challenges in reaching flood survivors

Groups facilitating aid say the challenge is unprecedented even for a country that is not facing any shortage of natural disasters.
Frustration mounts in Indonesia and Sri Lanka as officials struggle to reach survivors of deadly floods in remote and cut-off areas. The death toll in the four disaster-hit countries rises to 1,300, as reported by news agency AFP. Authorities are finding ways to reach survivors of flooding and landslides over the pace of the rescue effort and aid delivery. Groups facilitating aid say the challenge is unprecedented even for a country that is not facing any shortage of natural disasters.
The monsoon, accompanied by the two rare tropical storms, dumped record deluges across Sri Lanka and in parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, Thailand, and Malaysia last week. And in Indonesia, the disaster has claimed 755 lives, and over 650 people are reported missing. "It's very challenging logistically to respond," Ade Soekadis, executive director of aid group Mercy Corps Indonesia, told AFP.