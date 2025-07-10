/From reality TV to rocket science: Sean Duffy appointed as interim NASA administrator. Who is he?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of NASA. The announcement was made by Trump on his Truth Social platform, calling him "a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period." This role has remained vacant since Trump withdrew the nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman.

The nomination of Jared Isaacman was withdrawn by Trump in May 2025, citing a review of his “prior associations.” Now, Sean Duffy, will take over the post that has been in the limelight following Trump's feud with billionaire Elon Musk, who backed Isaacman.

Who is Sean Duffy?

A former Republican congressman from Hayward, Wisconsin, Sean Duffy's background also includes being a lumberjack, athlete, reality TV star, prosecutor, and Fox News host. He holds a degree in marketing from St. Mary’s University and a J.D. degree from William Mitchell College of Law, according to a report on the website of the US Department of Transportation.

His journey in television started when he was in his twenties with the MTV reality TV show, “The Real World”. He was also cast on the show: “Road Rules All Stars,” where he met his better half, 'Rachel Campos-Duffy'. They have been married for 25 years and are currently America’s first and longest-married reality TV couple with nine children together.

Duffy was the District Attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, for ten years before serving in Congress. He won the election from the tea party wave in 2010. During his first candidacy for Congress, Duffy was considered an underdog. However, he managed to grab the attention of the entire state with his campaign ads. During the campaign, he told voters that he came from a “long line of lumberjacks” and would bring his axe to Washington.

Duffy spent nearly nine years in the House of Representatives, where he served on the Financial Services Committee and chaired its subcommittee on insurance and housing. After stepping down from Congress in 2019, he joined Fox News as a contributor and became one of Donald Trump's most prominent supporters on cable TV, co-hosting the Fox Business show The Bottom Line with Dagen and Duffy.

He is among several Fox figures tapped by Trump for key roles in his Cabinet, including Pete Hegseth, now serving as defence secretary. Duffy is a father of nine, with his youngest child born with a heart condition.