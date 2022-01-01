From politics to health to COVID-19: These trends are expected to rule 2022

Another year, marred by a global pandemic, has passed and the world has entered 2022 with new hopes that the year will be better than before despite the clouds of uncertainties continuing to cast shadows.

The first coronavirus (COVID-19) case was detected in late 2019 in China, it then spread across the world within days and wreaked havoc in 2020, killing millions of people.

At the beginning of 2021, people hoped that the pandemic would end with scientists working on vaccines but it didn't happen as the emergence of new variants such as Delta and Omicron, fuelled the surge of cases and also fatalities.

COVID-19 impacted the economies around the world in more than one way. Meanwhile, impacts of geopolitical equations, diplomatic ties, policies for extreme climatic changes, inflations, etc were also quite evident.

Now, as the dust settles on 2021, let's take a look at the themes that will shape the year ahead. Thousands of questions still persist, such as: will the pandemic end? Will we be able to travel? Will mental health become mainstream?

But do we know for sure amid ever-changing scenarios? Here's a report on possible trends and themes that will define 2022.

1) Middle powers will shape geopolitics: As the United States is losing face and China is losing friends, middle powers like India, France, the United Kingdom and Germany are expected to influence world affairs.

2) Importance to mental health: It is expected that in 2022, people will concentrate on mental health and will promote mind-body healing. 2022 might emerge as developing a connection between the power of the mind and its connection with the body.

3) Re-thinking careers and re-thinking priorities: In 2022, the pandemic taught the world a new way of working and also recent trends have shown that people are re-thinking their careers and giving priority to work they like to do. Also, companies are prioritising talents and good resources in the ever-changing economic dynamics.

4) Sports and politics: In 2021, political factors and foreign relations impacted sports with some cancellations sporting tours and diplomatic boycott of events. It is expected that it will be a common trend in 2022 as well with Winter Olympics in Beijing, Football World Cup scheduled to happen.

5) Economic concerns: In 2020 and 2021, full and partial lockdowns impacted economic growth and global inflation shot up. Will it continue in 2022? The answer to this question is dependent on how the economies will cope with the virus and its variants.

6) Survival of the sustainable: Climate Change is real and its impact is quite clear with rising global temperatures and extreme weather. In 2022, it is expected that countries around the world will focus on sustainable development.

7) COVID-19: The virus is expected to stay, however, the world might enter an endemic phase in 2022 with continued vaccination and new research and studies in the area to counter the threat of threat. But it doesn't mean we should let our guard down, we all need to protect ourselves, keep wearing the mask, get vaccinated, get a booster shot if eligible, sanitise and sanitise, listen to the expert.... not rumours.

Watch the full analytical report here: