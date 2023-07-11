From Monday, US set to witness ‘record-breaking’ heatwave thanks to El Nino

A “record-breaking” heatwave is expected to sweep the southwestern part of the United States, the weather officials have said while issuing a warning.

The National Weather Service has forecasted that the US would witness excessive heat in July, which has broken several records already.

This heatwave warning covers the entire Phoenix metro area and beyond in Arizona, and it will remain in effect until at least Sunday.

It comes a week after US witnessed one of the hottest months, accentuated by the El Niño pattern that has caused global temperatures to rise further.

“We are still anticipating this current heatwave to continue through next week and likely beyond with it rivalling some of the worst heatwaves this area has ever seen,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said last Friday, reports Guardian.

“This week has been hot with temperatures on average five degrees above normal in the Phoenix area to a few degrees above normal across the western deserts, but there is very high confidence this heat will get even worse next week,” the government agency added. Temperatures to be some of the hottest It further said that from Tuesday till the rest of the week, “temperatures across the region may be some of the hottest we have ever seen.”

The meteorologists believe that Phoenix could break the record for consecutive days above 110 degrees Fahrenheit as a result. The city has been above 110 degrees for 10 consecutive days and could break the record of 19 days next Tuesday, reports CNN.

On Monday, more than 40 million people were out under heat alerts from California to Florida.

The heat advisories have also been issued to places like Miami in Florida and Houston and San Antonio in Texas, where heat indices will peak this afternoon at around 110 degrees, says CNN report.

According to the NWS, next week’s temperatures will range in the highs from 113 to 118F (45 to 48C) across the lower deserts on Wednesday and Thursday. It added that there are pockets of 5-10 per cent probability of reaching a dangerous 120F (49C).

The atmospheric setup … also looks to have similarities to the conditions on July 28, 1995, that led to Phoenix reaching 121 degrees and Yuma hit 124 degrees,” the NWS said.

“Even if we do not get quite that hot during this current heatwave, this should go down as one of the longest, if not the longest duration heatwave this area has ever seen,” it added.

Arizona state too issued a similar public warning, saying, “Avoid a heat-related emergency and be smart about summer hiking: be off the trail before the heat of the day (10-4 pm) and bring more water than you think you need.”

(With inputs from agencies)