/From Melania’s purple hat to Princess Kate's burgundy dress: How fashion played a message in Trumps' UK visit

State visits are often as much about the outfits as they are about official talks, and the recent visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the UK showcased just that. With a spotlight on hats, jewels, dresses, and tiaras, fashion diplomacy was in full effect.

Melania's Signature Hat and Classic Elegance

Known for her bold sartorial statements, Melania Trump opted for a wide-brimmed purple hat during day one of her visit to Windsor Castle. The dramatic piece concealed part of her face, signaling her focus on her husband’s agenda rather than drawing attention to herself. Paired with a sleek grey Dior suit, the look was both stylish and strategic, as stylist Marian Kwei pointed out. The colour-matching of her hat and Trump’s tie reflected her support for his policies during the visit, with Dior also symbolising America’s ties to Europe.

Burberry Trench: A Nod to British Fashion

On a later occasion, Melania embraced classic British style, wearing a floor-length Burberry trench coat with its signature lining peeking out. This sartorial choice, completed with boots and sunglasses, was interpreted as a diplomatic gesture. As Vanessa Friedman from The New York Times noted, such a choice demonstrated engagement with British culture and could be seen as an example of fashion diplomacy—an approach often used by first ladies. For her last UK state visit in 2019, Melania similarly combined British, European, and American designers in her wardrobe, signaling both support for the UK and her own fashion-forward stance.

The Royals' Coordinated Look in Blue and Burgundy

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II made a statement in a striking sapphire blue dress, a matching Fiona Clare coat, and a Philip Treacy hat, accentuated by a sapphire and diamond brooch. It was a clear representation of her royal elegance, yet it also held subtle diplomatic meaning.

Princess of Wales: A Burgundy Statement

Princess Catherine, always a paragon of grace, wore a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, topped with a matching Jane Taylor hat. Her outfit, complete with a feather brooch, matched the Prince of Wales’s burgundy tie, showing solidarity and alignment with both her husband and the UK’s interests.