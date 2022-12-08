From Los Angeles to New York, thousands of workers at 15 airports strike for better wages & benefits

To draw the world's attention towards their working conditions, thousands of workers at 15 US airports are walking off their jobs and striking, demanding higher wages and benefits. From Dallas to Los Angeles, workers are expected to participate in on-site rallies. Others like janitors, security guards, and cabin cleaners are expected to join the movement, NBC News reported.

These rallies are expected to be carried throughout the day. The most disruptive strikes are predicted to be at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, and the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Workers at these three airports are rallying against the unfair labour wages they are paid.

These rallies are conducted supporting Senator Ed Markey's "Good Jobs for Good Airports Act," which would ensure a $15 minimum wage for airport workers along with adequate holidays, medicare, and other benefits

SIEU, a workers union, said that staff responsible for unloading bags at New York's LaGuardia International Airport were asked to work as cabin cleaners as well.

Omar Rodriquez, a worker at the LaGuardia, said, "We get blamed for delays, but we’re only given a few minutes to clean and don’t have enough people to do the work." He added, “No one wants to stay because the pay and benefits are not enough for what we do."

A similar instance occurred at the UK's Heathrow Airport where about 350 workers began their 72-hour strike regarding their pay and working conditions. These incidents caused chaos.

(With inputs from agencies)

