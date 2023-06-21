From Lima to New York, here's a list of World's 50 best restaurants in 2023

The World's Best Restaurant Awards 2023 recently released a huge list of the best eateries across the world. Taking the prize as the best restaurant, Peru's capital comes first in the list.

The awards were announced on Tuesday by the City of Arts and Sciences, designed by a very famous architect Santiago Calatrava in Valencia, Spain, CNN reported.

The Peruvian capital had four spots on the top list. At the top comes Central which is led by Virgilio and Pia Leon and has been serving fine Peruvian dishes for 15 years. Other three Peruvian restaurants that make up the list are Maido at Rank 6, Kjolle at Rank 28 and Mayta at Rank 47. Leon's Kjolle made it to the top 50 list for the first time. It is a solo venture.

The 50 Best websites said, Central, the restaurant "takes diners through 15 different Peruvian ecosystems, categorised by altitude – from 15 metres under the Pacific Ocean to 4,200 metres up in the Andes." It was also awarded as the best restaurant in South America.

The host country, Spain, too performed well in this year’s awards with six entries in the top 50 list, including Disfrutar in Barcelona at No 2, Diverxo in Madrid and Asador Extebarri in Axtondo at No 3 and No 4 respectively.

From Europe, both Italy and France are too on the list, with five restaurants. England's London also earned three spots.

The United States earned two ranks with both New York's restaurants earning Rank 8 and Rank 44. The Atomix moved to eighth place this year from Rank 33 and was also awarded as the best restaurant in North America.

In Aisa, Bangkok's two restaurants appeared to be on the list for the first time, both in the Top 20 list, Le Du at Rank 15 and Gaggan Anand at Rank 17.

The awards have a condition, restaurants are permitted to scoop the top prize only once, and after it, they are entered into a separate programme "Best of the Best." According to this, Central moves into the Best of the Best next year.

The list of "Best of the Best " also includes Geranium and Noma in Copenhagen, New York’s Eleven Madison Park, The Fat Duck near London, Osteria Francescana in Italy, and Mirazur in Menton, France.

Here's the complete list of the World's best 50 restaurants:

1. Central (Lima, Peru) – Best Restaurant in South America

2. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain) – Best Restaurant in Europe

3. Diverxo (Madrid, Spain)

4. Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain)

5. Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Maido (Lima, Peru)

7. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

8. Atomix (New York City) – Highest Climber, Best Restaurant in North America

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. New: Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France) – Highest New Entry

11. New: Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE) – Best Restaurant in the Middle East and Africa

12. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Odette (Singapore) – Best Restaurant in Asia and Chef’s Choice: Julien Royer

15. New: Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

16. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

17. New: Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand)

18. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

19. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

20. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

21. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

22. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

23. New: Kol (London, England)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

26. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

27. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

28. New: Kjolle (Lima, Peru)

29. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

30. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

31. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

33. New: El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia)

34. Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy)

35. Ikoyi (London, England)

36. New: Plénitude (Paris, France)

37. New: Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

38. The Clove Club (London, England)

39. The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium)

40. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

41. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

42. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

43. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany)

46. New: Orfali Bros (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

47. Mayta (Lima, Peru)

48. New: La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France)

49. New: Rosetta (Mexico City)

50. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE