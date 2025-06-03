/From defying martial law to surviving stabbing: Who is Lee Jae-myung? New South Korean president elected after snap elections

South Korea has elected Lee Jae-Myung as its new president after a snap election held just six months after the country faced one of its most turbulent political periods. With 93% of the votes counted, Lee secured 48.67% of the vote. His conservative opponent, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, conceded defeat and congratulated Lee.

The vote followed months of unrest and the briefest martial law in the nation’s history. With voter turnout nearing 80%, the highest in 28 years, the public delivered a strong message for political change.

Lee thanks voters, promises peace and stability

Speaking to supporters in Seoul, Lee expressed gratitude and promised to push for peaceful dialogue with North Korea. He also committed to preventing future military interventions.

“I thank the people for their support,” he said, adding that he would work towards unifying the country and ensure “another military coup or repeat of the martial law crisis does not take place.”

Lee will be sworn in as president on Wednesday and will immediately assume office.

A dramatic rise: Who is Lee Jae-myung?

At 61, Lee Jae-myung has had a remarkable journey. Once a child labourer, he rose to become a human rights lawyer and key political figure in South Korea. He previously served as mayor of Seongnam for eight years and governor of Gyeonggi province for three years.

In 2022, Lee narrowly lost the presidential election to Yoon Suk-yeol but stayed in politics as the opposition leader. Known for his progressive vision and criticism of inequality, corruption and gender gaps, Lee has often been labelled a populist by critics.

Survived a stabbing and made headlines during martial law

In 2024, Lee was stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan. The attacker approached him pretending to ask for an autograph before launching the attack. He was quickly airlifted to Seoul National University Hospital and survived the life-threatening incident.

Later that year, during South Korea’s martial law crisis, Lee gained widespread attention after livestreaming himself climbing the National Assembly walls to vote against the emergency decree. Despite military cordons, he reached the building and joined other lawmakers in a historic vote to end martial law. The video of his climb went viral and cemented his image as a determined political figure.