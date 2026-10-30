/From Darin to Mecca: A century of shifting Middle East alliances

In 1915, Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal al Saud, more familiar as Ibn Saud, looked to Britain for protection against the Ottomans. A century later, Saudi Arabia is reassessing its dependence on America amid Iran war and looking towards Pakistan and Turkey. So, is the Middle East witnessing another historic realignment of power?

Senior journalist and Former Rajya Sabha MP, MJ Akbar talks about how even after a Century, military alliances of the Middle East are heading for a change.

In his opinion piece in the Open magazine titled One Hundred Years of Insecurity, Akbar explains how Saudi Arabia still pays for its protection and is looking towards Pakistan and Turkey for a new alliance.

He writes that in December, 1915, Ibn Saud signed the Treaty of Darin with Britain, represented by Sir Percy Cox. Britain offered financial assistance, a monthly stipend and weapons in return for Ibn Saud's cooperation against the Ottoman Empire. This agreement laid an important foundation for the emergence of modern Saudi Arabia.

Britain's double game: Promises to Arab leaders

Britain and France lured Arab leaders to revolt against Ottoman rule with assurance of independence. At the same time, the secret Sykes-Picot Agreement divided Arab territories into British and French spheres of influence. The conflicting promises shaped the political boundaries and rivalries of the modern Middle East.

Ibn Saud versus Sharif Hussein

Sharif Hussein of Mecca, descendant of the Prophet Muhammad’s family and higher in status than Ibn Saud led the Arab Revolt with British support and later sought to claim the Caliphate. However, Britain did not support his ambition.

While Ibn Saud gradually expanded his power, captured Mecca and Medina in 1925, and established the foundations of Saudi Arabia, formally proclaimed in 1932.

British protection to American military power

Akbar further writes that oil discovery in 1938 transformed Saudi Arabia's strategic importance. America gradually replaced Britain as the principal external security partner.

Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 triggered a major American military deployment in Saudi Arabia under Operation Desert Shield. The relationship established America's central security role in the Gulf.

The 2026 shift: Saudi Arabia looks beyond America

The article argues that recent American setbacks against it conflict with Iran have forced Gulf countries to look beyond Washington's security guarantees.