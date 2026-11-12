/From CFO to AI engineer: Who could replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia?

Nvidia's leadership future is under scrutiny as its board considers Jensen Huang's position amid a growing controversy. If the company's co-founder eventually leaves, who could take charge of the world's leading AI chipmaker?

Two names are attracting particular attention: Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and senior engineering executive Ian Buck. Analysts and investors see them as possible short-term successors, although Nvidia has not announced a replacement or confirmed a succession decision.

The uncertainty is significant. Huang has led Nvidia since co-founding the company in 1993 and has never publicly named a successor.

1. Colette Kress: The financial expert

Kress, 59, joined Nvidia in 2013 and has served as its CFO for more than a decade. Before joining the company, she held senior finance positions at technology businesses including Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. She regularly joins Huang on Nvidia's quarterly earnings calls and has deep knowledge of the company's finances and operations.

Some investors see her as a natural choice for an interim CEO because she could provide continuity during a leadership transition.

2. Ian Buck: The AI engineering leader

Buck joined Nvidia in 2004 and played an important role in developing CUDA, the software platform that has helped make Nvidia's GPUs central to AI computing. He leads the company's hyperscale AI product business and has a PhD from Stanford University.

Analysts see him as a possible long-term internal candidate because of his technical expertise and understanding of Nvidia's AI hardware and software ecosystem.

Other names being discussed

3. Rene Haas: The CEO of Arm and a former Nvidia executive. His semiconductor industry experience makes him a possible external candidate, according to analysts cited by Reuters.

4. Jeff Fisher: A 32-year Nvidia veteran who has held senior roles across the company's business. His long experience could make him a potential internal option.

5. Huang's children: Both of Huang's children hold executive positions at Nvidia. Their names have surfaced in succession speculation, but there is no indication that either has been selected.

6. Chris Malachowsky: Nvidia's co-founder is another name mentioned in separate reporting about possible leadership options. He is not identified as one of the two leading short-term candidates in the Reuters succession report.

Could Nvidia choose two leaders instead?

One proposal raised by investor Armina Rosenberg is an interim co-CEO arrangement: Kress could oversee financial and operational stability, while Buck could lead product and technology strategy. This remains an analyst's suggestion, not a confirmed Nvidia plan. As of November 12, Nvidia has not announced Huang's removal or named a successor. Its board previously said it had confidence in Huang and his leadership team while an independent investigation continued.